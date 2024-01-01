Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Up 50.3% in December

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Get Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock alerts:

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.