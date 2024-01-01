Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.
About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
