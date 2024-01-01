Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:RILYM)

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

