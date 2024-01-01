DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Short Interest Update

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 48.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 192.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,317. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.