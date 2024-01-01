Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

