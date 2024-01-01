E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EJH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 333,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EJH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.00. 3,897,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08. E-Home Household Service has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

