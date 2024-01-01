Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Eargo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EAR remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Eargo has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.49.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. Eargo had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 263.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter.
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
