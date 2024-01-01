Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 617,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.14%.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eastern Bankshares news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1,022.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

