Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 486.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 92,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 76,505 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 147,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

