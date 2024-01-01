Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBONGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EBON stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 163,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,992. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. Ebang International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the second quarter worth $119,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

