EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Short Interest Update

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 287,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBOSF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. EBOS Group has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25.

EBOS Group Company Profile

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

