Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 469,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Edgio Price Performance

EGIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 1,620,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Edgio has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Edgio had a negative return on equity of 45.85% and a negative net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $97.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Edgio will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Edgio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgio in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.