Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Edify Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EAC remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

