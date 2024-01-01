Edmp Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises approximately 1.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $121.77 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

