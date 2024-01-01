Edmp Inc. Acquires 1,612 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.