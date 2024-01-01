Edmp Inc. Boosts Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $142.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.59%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

