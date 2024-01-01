Edmp Inc. Buys 2,287 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $109.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

