Edmp Inc. Buys Shares of 46,818 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.