Edmp Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

