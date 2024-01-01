Edmp Inc. Grows Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,569 shares during the period. UGI makes up about 2.5% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in UGI by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 84,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

