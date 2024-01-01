Edmp Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Edmp Inc. reduced its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $101.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The company has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.