Edmp Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edmp Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $163.55 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.70.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

