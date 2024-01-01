Edmp Inc. Has $565,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.83. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

