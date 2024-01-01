Edmp Inc. Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

