Edmp Inc. Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

