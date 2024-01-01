Edmp Inc. Purchases 1,027 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $299.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average is $287.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $331.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

