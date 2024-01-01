Edmp Inc. Purchases 278,269 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,269 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after purchasing an additional 217,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.91 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -857.14%.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

