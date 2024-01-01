Edmp Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

