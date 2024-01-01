Edmp Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 134,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 729,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $228,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

