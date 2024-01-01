Edmp Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Edmp Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

