Edmp Inc. Sells 3,207 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,608,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

OGE stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.