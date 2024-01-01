Edmp Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,218 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

