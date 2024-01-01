Edmp Inc. Sells 589 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $126.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.12 and a 200-day moving average of $130.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

