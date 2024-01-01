EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,071,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 218.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EDP Renováveis has an average rating of “Buy”.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.