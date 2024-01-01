Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Lifted by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after acquiring an additional 63,121 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after acquiring an additional 414,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $471.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $514.06. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

