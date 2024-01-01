Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 82.5% in December

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eltek in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eltek by 14,290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELTK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,873. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of -1.41. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Eltek had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Equities analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eltek Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Eltek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

