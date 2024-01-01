Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock valued at $257,949 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

ENTA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.95% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

