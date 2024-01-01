Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 388,552 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 6.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

