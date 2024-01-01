Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

EDR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,467. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

