Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 562,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,449. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

