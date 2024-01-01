Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 61.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Enerflex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,293. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $578.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $580.11 million for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,824,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFXT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerflex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFXT

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.