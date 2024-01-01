Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

