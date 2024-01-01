Energy Harbor Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGH) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Energy Harbor Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Energy Harbor in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Energy Harbor Corp. operates as an independent power producer and integrated retail energy provider. The company operates a fleet of nuclear and fossil fuel generators in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It serves approximately one million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.
