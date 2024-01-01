Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 576,664 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $31,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. 9,414,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,815. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

