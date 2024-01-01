Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Update

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 47,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 9,414,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,815. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

