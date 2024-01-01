Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 199,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,958. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About Energy Transition Minerals
