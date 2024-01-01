Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. 199,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,958. Energy Transition Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

