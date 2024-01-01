Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on February 1st

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Ennis has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 61.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $567.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.46. Ennis has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on EBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ennis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.