EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after buying an additional 368,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $120.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

