EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,127 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

