Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 274,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,805. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

