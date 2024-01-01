Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 591,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Equillium from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Equillium Price Performance

NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 119,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,752. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Equillium had a negative return on equity of 29.28% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. On average, analysts predict that Equillium will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

